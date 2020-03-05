1. 1950’s Ford 8 N tractor with 5 foot king kutter finish mower in good running condition for $2000. 757-678-2663

2. 3 piece sofa set, love seat and chair, $650, selling because it doesn’t fit in den, red. 757-442-4654 in Nassawadox

3. Old riding lawn mower frames, free of charge, all kinds. 757-710-0380

4. Swisher 28 ton log splitter, 8 hours, great shape, includes 4 way splitting attachment, $500. 757-990-2269

5. Evening dress, could be good for prom, lilac, size 16, never worn, still has tags, paid $185, asking $100 today. 757-894-6055 can send pictures

6. 2 riding grass cutters: Craftsman and Husqvarna, $500 each, perfect running shape. 2003 Yamaha 1100 motorcycle, good condition, 22k miles, extras, $2,000. 16 gauge Remington 1100 shotgun, $500, all black, mint condition. 757-894-5713

7. Play dolls. Moving bins, small. Thermowave tent for drug free pain relief. 757-350-5616

8. 1991 Ford F-150, good condition, 189k miles, $4,000. 757-694-5342

9. 4 field 2 powered replica pistols, 2 Beretta’s, and a Glock. All 4 for $50. Will sell separately. 757-710-4407

10. LF someone to install an above ground swimming pool. Call 757-787-7992 after 5:30

11. 2005 Ford 500 car, needs some work, will sell whole or for parts, includes title, 154k miles, $700. 2008 Chrysler Sebring, 121k miles, 4 door, black exterior, needs battery, $1,200 OBO. LF old 12 gauge double barrel shotgun at a reasonable price, ain’t gotta be pretty. 757-894-6319

12. White crib with attached changing table. Asking $80. 757-387-9103. Must pick up in Melfa

13. Nice riding lawn mower, perfect shape, ready to go. Straight shaft weedeater. Dining room table and chairs. 757-787-7969

14. Looking for an on older Snapper rear engine riding mower or a 38″ Snapper riding mower. Must be working with no problems. Call 757-710-6779

15. 2004 Mustang GT Convertible 40th Anniversary, 19,000 climate controlled miles. Car is like new, smells new. 4.6, 5 speed manual in Red Fire Metallic. Stunning condition with four new Michelin 17″ performance tires on premium factory wheels. AM/FM CD with Satellite radio. Leather seats. You won’t find another one that has been given the care & attention that this one has. Offered at $21,500. 757-710-0909

16. York brute rake with gauge wheels, $350. 3 point hitch one row raised bed maker, doesn’t lay plastic. Blue bimini top. 757-442-7784

17. LF goose eggs, not decorating not eating. 757-387-7404

18. LF chest freezer, nothing fancy. 757-709-2914

19. 1982 Lincoln Continental. Heavy duty flatbed trailer with double wheels. Bathroom cabinet, full size, with face mold and faucet. 757-350-1972

20. 2 Table #2 right up front tickets to British Invasion Experience Dinner Show Saturday March 7 dinner 530 followed by show $80 for the pair. 757-894-2383

21. 1975 Singer sewing machine that, at the present, does not work. If anyone is handy, they may be able to repair it. It’s free if anyone wants it. Dhredder that sometimes gets jammed and I don’t know how to fix it, but works once it gets unjammed. It’s also free to anyone who may desire to fix it. Contact Jo Ann Nobles at 757-787-9129

22. Looking for: 22.5″ bud used truck rims with or without tires. 540-532-3559

23. 2005 Pontiac GT, 130k original milse, AC, heat, cruise, sunroof, automatic, ready to go, $2,500 OBO. 757710-6149

24. Double door refrigerator, ice maker in door, stainless steel, good condition, $350. 757-710-0201

