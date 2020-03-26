1. 2 wheelchairs, $10 apiece. LF VCR. 757-387-7153

2. LF enclosed trailer, pull behind, single or double axle, preferably single, would like door in back that folds down, for a lawnmower. 757-710-0568

3. 2 air conditioners, 12K BTU, $70. 5K BTU, $50. 757-894-3868

4. 1999 Buick LeSabre, 137k miles, new tires and battery, call for prices. 757-387-0168

5. 22 foot above ground round swimming pool, needs pump and filter, free if you haul it out. Bayside Road in Northampton. 757-650-1892

6. Set of 21560R16 tires. X-Box 360. $50 for everything. 757-350-0407

7. Queen size bed, boxspring, frame, some smoke free and pet free home, used very little, in perfect condition, free to first person to come get it. 443-235-1823 in south Salisbury

8. 4 c-clamps, with 18 inch pipe wrench, $10. 4 foot wide 7 inch shelf, 7 pegs on bottom with coats/hats, white, pine, $6. Pair of mens leather sandals, Izod, memory foam, never worn, original box with tags, paid $60, asking $10, size 11D. 757-854-8251 curbside service

9. 2 riding lawn mowers, 42 inch deck Craftsman and 38 inch Bolens, for sale. 757-787-7969

10. Looking for car. 757-694-1398

11. Mickey Mouse telephone, like new, 12-14 inches tall, perfect shape, no scratches. 757-824-3259 call for prices

12. New motorcycle. Black shop toolbox, full of tools. 757-710-8146 ask for John

13. Diesel backhoe, Case, 2 digger buckets, asking $10,500. 8N Ford Tractor, with bushog, $3,500 firm. Heavy duty Stihl box scrape, $550. 757-710-5238

14. Brass headboard for a king size bed, $30. 757-787-8241

15. Pickle barrels, sealed, water tight, $20 apiece or both for $30. Plastic 55 gallon regular drums with no lid. 757-894-0823

16. Lumber: 4×4, 4×8. 4×10 posts, would like to sell altogether. Cinder blocks. Landscaping equipment, riding lawn mower, pressure washers. Call for information. 757-710-1490

17. LF power wench for a boat trailer, does need to work, needs for parts. 757-710-3660

18. Camper shell for 6.5 foot truck bed, $75 OBO. Toolbox, black vinyl, for pickup, $60 OBO. 757-331-1911

19. 3 “like new” Craftsman push mowers, $50 each. John Deere L111 42″ riding lawn mower, 500 hours, cuts good, $275 OBO. 757-709-1518