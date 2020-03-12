1.LF tow hitch for 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 757-710-1153

2.1950’s Ford 8N Tractor w/ 5ft finish mower in good working condition $1,500 757-678-2663

3.Whirlpool washing machine $85 757-709-2022

4.Deep freezer $30, Kenmore refrigerator $30, gas stove 757-607-6001

5.1999 Dodge Van 1500 series $1,800 410-845-1478

6.2 riding mowers, both run and cut grass 757-787-7969

7.2 window AC units 757-694-8977

8.Old Bibles published before the Civil War, LF parts for a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 van 757-710-1489

9.757-678-3429 2004 Chevy Impala $500 obo

10.NordicTrack elliptical machine $500 obo, 40in Digital electric smoker w/ 3 types of smoking chips, a lot of space $150 757-350-0461

11.Set of air horns for boat or truck, comes w/ hose $20, 40ft power ladder, will hold 400lbs $950 710-7146

12.Washer and dryer $150 757-787-2048