1.LF tow hitch for 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 757-710-1153
2.1950’s Ford 8N Tractor w/ 5ft finish mower in good working condition $1,500 757-678-2663
3.Whirlpool washing machine $85 757-709-2022
4.Deep freezer $30, Kenmore refrigerator $30, gas stove 757-607-6001
5.1999 Dodge Van 1500 series $1,800 410-845-1478
6.2 riding mowers, both run and cut grass 757-787-7969
7.2 window AC units 757-694-8977
8.Old Bibles published before the Civil War, LF parts for a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 van 757-710-1489
9.757-678-3429 2004 Chevy Impala $500 obo
10.NordicTrack elliptical machine $500 obo, 40in Digital electric smoker w/ 3 types of smoking chips, a lot of space $150 757-350-0461
11.Set of air horns for boat or truck, comes w/ hose $20, 40ft power ladder, will hold 400lbs $950 710-7146
12.Washer and dryer $150 757-787-2048