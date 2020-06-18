1.2007 Ford Ranger V6 2wd $3,200 obo 443-523-5741

2.Maple Armoire in excellent condition $150 757-787-3242

3.LF 2 leftover or used Pilings to repair a dock, LF old military rifles 442-3013

4.3 piece living room set including couch, love seat, and chair $300 obo, refrigerator 3ft high $100 obo, dresser $25 757-678-7483

5.2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded, 5.7 hemi engine, 4wd, good condition $4,000 757-709-1181

6.Gas stove w/ tank, refrigerator 757-709-5671

7.30in. cut Snapper mower w/ new blades and battery, like new $500 757-787-7268

8.3 bicycles in good shape $25 and $15 678-6250

9.2 folding ironing boards $5 apiece, like new steam iron $8, large Jeep suitcase w/ extendable handle and wheels $15 694-7012

10.Hospital bed 757-387-7938

11.1992 Toyota Camry $600 obo 757-442-2926

12.LF old snapper 30in lawnmower frames for parts 710-4064

13.Cell phone $15 in good condition 757-709-2521 call any time