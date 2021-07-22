1.Shower unit with doors, European style, best offer. Kayak with paddles, $100, really good shape. Classic bike in good shape, best offer. Call 757-709-8028 or text 757-710-1676

2. Antique Eastern Shore fireplace mantle, $75. 757-505-6110 in Onancock

3. Tee shirts, short sleeve and long sleeve, designer names, $3.50 apiece, 3X and 4X. 757-919-0001

4. Brand new set of tires, size 24550R17, $175. 757-694-7607 or 757-665-4342

5. Large 80 gallon hexagon shaped aquarium, fine condition, big, $80. Wingback chair, good for a living room, dressy, black in color, almost new, $30. Black drum set, everything you need but the sticks, $100. 757-387-0503

6. 2- 5 drawer Hon vertical file cabinets with keys, Color Bone, 1 letter and 1 legal size, $50 for each or both for $90. Must be pick up in Onley. Call 757-710-8835

7. Mini rex baby pet rabbits for sale. Tame and loving. $40 each or 2 for $60. Call 757-678-2038

8. Reversible NASCAR licensed leather Altel coat. Ram all leather pro golf bag, red and white, in good shape. Rope hammock. All are cheap today. 757-528-6444 in Horntown

9. 2010 Dodge Ram, runs good, $3,000 or best offer. 757-387-2114

10. LF picnic table. 757-894-0113

11. LF transmission for a 1997 GMC v6 4.3 liter. 757-709-2578

12. 55 gallon barrels, with top, $15 or without top, $20. 787-4633 until 5 PM

13. Small outboard motor, 8HP Johnson, runs good. 757-824-0046

14. Eureka upright vacuum, $20. Color TV, $10. Brand new house telephone, $20. LF sofa. LF microwave. 757-331-2598

15. Approximately 20-24 mens button down polo shirts, Van Heussan, Eddie Bauer, etc, selling, like new, some only worn one time. 20-25 cotton button down dress shirts, all extra large in size. Instapot, used one time, $60. Call for more information 757-710-1025

16. LF spare wheel for a utility trailer, 275/75 tire, 15 inch 5 lug wheel. 757-665-7487

17. LF someone to show gentleman how to maintain an above ground pool. 757-414-3863

18. Hunter ceiling fan with light $20 OBO wooden bunk beds $20 OBO leave a message. 757-695-0402

19. Nigerian Alpine mix female goat- black with white moonspots- has had 2 liters of babies in the past – asking $100. Gas Stainless Steel Grill- huge- does need new ignitor and burners – asking $100. Must pick up- located in Pungoteague, VA. 757-710-4391

20. ATV/Dirt bike helmet brand new never worn 35.00 obo. Freightliner classic bug shield, color is black. Like new $70 OBO. Call or text anytime 757-710-1927

21. LF 1-2 plus bedroom house or apartment for rent. Considering purchasing a property in the near future in the area. 1-973-997-1208

.