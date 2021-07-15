1.16 Homlite and 18 inch Poulan chainsaws with cases and extras. $120 each. 757-442-6116

2. Hunter ceiling fan with light works well $20. 757-695-0402

3. LF standing wardrobe to hang clothes in. 757-787-4380

4. McGregor sailboat for sale, with trailer, $1,000. 757-414-0505

5. LF junk appliances or scrap metal, will pick up for free. 678-2566

6. Baby mini rex rabbits, 6 weeks old. For sale $40 each. 757-678-2038

7. Live edge wood slabs for sale, various widths and lengths and local species of the wonderful Eastern Shore. 757-442-4605

8. Boat lift, complete with two motors, frames, cables and all hardware, $1,200 OBO, in good shape. 607-437-4782 near Harborton

9. KIOTI 45 hp hydrostatic 4WD tractor w/ loader. Only 336 hours. Has oversized- weighted turf tires and rollbar.r, $24,500. Call only—757-442-2465–Nathan.

10. Eureka upright vacuum, $20. Nice color TV, $15. Brand new house telephone, $20. LF microwave and sofa to donate. 757-331-2598

11. Looking for geese to add to my flock, if you know anyone or is interested let me know. 757-710-3192

12. Desk chair, brand new, ain’t never been used. 757-894-3196

13. 3 shelf book case, maple stain, 36″ wide x 39″ tall x 9.25″ deep, $20. White wicker 3 shelf storage unit for by a toilet, 26 wide x 10 deep and 75 inches high, $30. 757-665-4063

14. Mens tee shirts, long and short sleeve, some still have tags, 3 and 4 XL. 757-469-4529 in Nassawadox

15. 2003 Dodge van 2500 series, fully loaded, needs battery, $1,000, includes extra parts and paint. AM/FM/A-Track stereo with whole box of A-tracks, mostly country and bluegrass. 757-710-1489

16. LF Handi-cam video tape recorder, old model. 757-448-7488 in New Church

17. Grandmother clock. 2 piece china cabinet. 757-331-1681

18. Heat pump, Trane unit, has outside and inside air handler units, mostly for parts. 757-710-7830

19. 1930s Budweiser metal can from prohibition for eggs, pretty good condition, collectors piece, $150. 2001 Ford Explorer, 4 door, 4 wheel drive, $1,500. Set of congas made by Latin Percussion, no stands, $100. 757-894-1937

20. LF Overhead Projector in good condition. 757-442-4251

21. In search of a 1997 Chevy Astro van, running or not, for parts. Must have motor and wiring harness intact. Please contact Paul at 757-694-8649

22. Large steamer trunk from Hudson Valley NY, $50. Large carpenters wooden tool box made out of black walnut, $50. Kids tricycle made by schinn, $30. 757-387-7506

23. LF steps for a doublewide, 5 tier with railing. 757-990-2338

24. 2006 Hyundai sonata runs and drives great, $2,600. 443-523-5741

25. Brown sofa with chaise, Ashley Furniture, great condition, $125. 757-894-8121

26. 100 golf balls. Dumbells and weights. Slide projector. 757-414-0429

27. 2004 Ford Expedition, Eddie Bauer, automatic, 5.4 V8, 220k highway miles, $1,950 OBO. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent somewhere in Maryland, $600 – $650 a month. 410-422-8973

.