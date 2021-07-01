1.Handyman Special: 3 bed 1 bath home, 2 story, in Belle Haven 757-414-0429

2.GE Washer $50 757-377-3689

3.LF Kencraft Challenger 206 boat 410-491-7337

4.LF house to rent between Greenbackville and Pocomoke, within price range of $900 a month, must accept small pets and government employees 757-694-1704

5.8×10 shed w/ vinyl siding 757-824-5695

6.John Deere 111 riding mower, needs work $150, 2 dog crates, Large $20, Medium $15, saddle stand $15 757-442-2465

7.2001 Honda Odyssey, very reliable $2,500 757-442-3077

8.LF incline treadmill 757-990-9254

9.LF 2 row 3 point hitch cultivator 757-709-4220

10.2018 Polaris kid’s ATV, great condition $2,000 obo 757-894-5046

11.LF used 8-10ft. aluminum flat-bottom Jonboat 703-856-8914

12.LF car or truck for a reasonable price 609-780-4960

13.20ft boat trailer, easy loader, 19.5ft odyssey boat, $400, 8,000btu AC $90, 25k btu AC $175 757-990-5849

14.LF walker 757-824-5402

15.757-442-6530 puffer sailboat 12ft long, comes w/ trailer

16.Air mattress $40 757-694-7145

17.19ft Carolina Skiff 2000, 90hp Yamaha 443-614-6648

18.metal detector, only used once, $40, AM/FM 8 track stereo w/ 8 track tapes $30, small window AC $30 757-710-1489

19.Mercedes-Benz 19in 5 lug tires $700 firm, wind deflectors w/ chrome trim $75, pair running boards for Mercedes-Benz SUV $75 757-710-1490