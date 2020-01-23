1.Propane gas fireplace, cast iron, $150 OBO. 757-678-6465

2. 1997 KX250 dirtbike, $1,500 OBO. 443-783-0795

3. LF work pickup truck for a reasonable price. 757-377-4162 near Machipongo

4. Dell laptop, $60, includes DVD/CD drive, brand new in box. Laptop with printer, $200. 757-678-3560

5. Brand new steel bathtub, still in box, $150 OBO. 5 boxes of laminated flooring with underlament, ‘slip lock,’ light tan, $100. 757-787-7427

6. Fordams tool, on roll around stand with foot control variable speed, $75, with carving tip. 55 gallon white fuel drum with fuel pump, hose and nozzle, $15. 2 12-gallon plastic outboard gas tanks, $15 for both. 442-7784

7. 2005 Jeep Liberty, v6, automatic, fully loaded, state inspected, price reduced for $3,950. 443-735-6078

8. 1996 Ford F-150, excellent condition, very clean, 4 brand new tires, recently inspected. 804-436-7350

9. Husqvarna long shaft weedeater, lawnmower. 757-787-7969

10. Older style bicycle, Roll Fast, good shape, tires are good, big basket on front, $10. Picnic basket, hunter green wicker, $10. Women’s jewelry. 757-854-8251

11. 2 sowing machines, best offer over $24.99. 757-894-8118

12. Large dupont wood stove with glass doors, $375. Microwave GE exhaust fan for over range, white in color, including mounting kit, $150. 443-235-3490 in Princess Anne

13. 4 sections of metal scaffolding, $350 for all 4. Antique wicker baby bassinet. Several different styles of trunks and carpenters tool boxes, antique. 442-5500

14. Big tall freezer for sale, stand up, nothing wrong with it, $150 OBO. 757-387-7992

15. Car dolly for sale, paid $1,000, asking $600 OBO. 757-442-0700

16. 2003 Dodge Durango van, 3 seater, 198k miles. 2 Hoover vacuum cleaners. 757-894-5798

17. 2005 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer edition, $2,000. 410-251-4475 in Pocomoke City

18. Leather sectional sofa, decent condition, free to a good home, you must pick up. 757-665-6161

19. 2 bedroom mobile home for rent near Bloxom, $550. 757-709-4777

20. China cabinet, 3 drawers, glass top, $300. 757-709-9874

21. Looking for a small frost-free upright freezer, size range of 13 – 15 cubic ft. If anyone has one they would like to sell please call me at 757-894-6055.

22. Disability chair lift, for going up stairs, free to someone in need, like brand new. 757-787-2418

23. Remintgon model 7070 .270 rifle with scope in excellent condition, $350. 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 4wd, brand new tires, inline 6 cylinder motor, transmission needs replacing, no title, for parts or for sale for $350. LF car trailer, 16-18 foot long with ramps, in good shape. 757-894-6319

24. 2003 Chevy Cavalier, runs and drives well, no current inspection. $800 OBO. 757-695-0402 leave a message

