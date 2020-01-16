1. Indian head pennies from 1900-1909, $10 apiece. Iron pennies. Wheat pennies. 757-442-4252

2. 4 bedroom house, 2 full bath, front porch, closed in back porch, living room dining room and kitchen, near Parksley, $1,000 a month. 442-2574

3. Stand, $15. 757-709-5132

4. 6 panel solid pine interior door, stained, bored for a door knob, $50. 28 x 38 bathroom vanity mirror, $50. 757-710-5395

5. Full size reclining sofa. Upholstered in tan microfiber easy care fabric. Pristine condition. Great for watching Super Bowl. Sells new for $555.00. Asking $200.00. 434-466-4810

6. Aluminum handicap ramp system. Includes one 10 foot x 3 foot ramp, one 5 foot by 5 foot platform and one 6 foot by 3 foot multi-fold ramp. Used 5 months. Like new. 757-442-4368

7. LF everything for a household, reasonable or donated. 1995 Jeep Wrangler with good motor, transmission, 5 like new tires, after market rims, for parts. 757-709-4263

8. A Beautiful Puppy is looking for Her Furever Home, she is 8 1/2 Weeks Old. She is Australian Shepard/Pomeranian Mix. Serious Inquiries Only. There is a Re-Homing Fee of $100. Located in Stockton, MD. Please Text or Call 410-726-3813 for more information & pictures.

9. 70hp mercury for $450 OBO, 20in. 757-710-3119

10. Craftsman 2 HP compressor with a 30 gallon tank, horizontal, slight leak, $20. Honda pressure washer, runs good, $40. Professional Craftsman scroll saw, 22 inch, variable speed, with original metal stand, $35. Everything works well. 757-442-7784

11. 2 sowing machines, $45 and $35, include stand up cabinets, very good working order. 757-894-8118

12. Couch for sale with pullout bed, very good condition, no rips or stains, multi-color, $175. White dresser set, metal handles, silver in color, 2 end tables, $175. Will sell both for $300. Cherrywood cabinet, 2.5 feet wide x 3 feet tall, with three shelves, $50. 443-880-1331

13. 1989 Ford Ranger, for sale or for parts, new tires, automatic transmission. 757-710-4592

14. 2000 Mazda 626 runs and drives $850 OBO. Brand new snow blower, Cub Cadet, 2 stage, $700 OBO. Pull behind lawn mower lawn sweeper, $75. 757-350-5873

15. Case Diesel backhoe, large, heavy duty, two different digger buckets, asking $10,500 or will consider a trade. Ford 8N tractor, with 4 foot bushog, $3,000. LF self piercing screws. 757-710-5238 after 5

16. Size 13 waders, Cabellas. Hunting jacket. 18 black duck, redhead and mallards decoys. 757-710-1287

17. 1 piece of Protege luggage 26 x 17 x 7 for $ 25. 6ft x 6 ft piece of carpet for $ 20. 2008 Chevy Malibu needs work for $700. Please call 757-894-0379

18. 2003 Chevy Cavalier, runs and drives well, 155,000 miles, no current inspection. $800. 757-695-0402 leave a message

19. Original LineBerry Railroad cart for sale , made in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. $600. 757-694-5521

20. LF a copy of the book ‘Family Favorites’ by the late Charles Selvig. 254-727-4064

21. LF chrome hubcaps for a 16 inch tire for a 1997 Ford F-150. 757-350-0469

.