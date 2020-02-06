1. K1 heater, works really well, needs new wick, $50. Stackable washer and dryer, $150. 5k BTU AC, $50. 12,000 BTU AC, $80. 757-894-3868

2. 1992 Ford Ranger, $1,200. 443-397-5605 in Virginia

3. 6 volt camo 4 wheeler, great used condition, no charger. $25- if no answer, ok to leave message! 757-710-6936

4. 2006 Yamaha 2 stroke Zuma scooter, needs some work, $200. 757-709-9612

5. Looking for a 22 long rifle/22 magnum revolver. 757-695-0402

6. Tablet, $40. 757-709-2521

7. Brand New Rachel Ray Cast Iron Non Stick Frying Pan, still in the box. The color is Clementine. It is large and measures 12″, no seasoning EVER REQUIRED! I ended up with 2 of them. Asking $30. 757-694-5660

8. 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bower Edition, 5.4 liter V8, all inspected, registered, ready to go, $2,500 OBO. Bass amp for a vehicle, $50 OBO. 757-665-1284

9. Mobile home furnace, brand new never used, $900 OBO. 757-710-3348

10. LF 2-3 bedroom trailer or house for rent in Accomack County. 757-710-4630

11. Magnesium bull float with 2 6-foot handles, $20. 2 new ladder brackets, $10. 12 roof brackets, metal, adjustable, $35 for all 12. 757-442-7784

12. Verizon Nokia Phone, $35. 32inch smart HDTV/Remote, $45. 20inch Box TV with video/game connections, $20. Call 443-513-6836

13. Convertible couch, blue, excellent condition, $40. 757-710-7146

14. 2000 Mazda 626 runs drive low mileage, $1,000 OBO. Brand new Cub Cadet snow blower 2 stage $500. Will trade both for a pickup. 757-350-5873

15. LF 3 bedroom trailer in good condition. 757-894-9522

16. John Deere L111 riding mower, 42″ cut, 168 hours, cuts graet, $450. 757-709-1518

17. Sears uprite commercial grade freezer, frost free, heavy duty, asking $2,500. 757-787-2453

18. 1999 Chevy S-10, 115k miles, runs great, $1,200 OBO. 757-709-1518

19. Trailer, rated for 12,000 pounds, steel deck. Mud motor. Boat lift for 1,500 pounds. 757-894-9385

20. 70HP mercury, no power trim, $375 firm. 757-710-3119

21. 21 foot travel trailer for sale, 1994 Prowler, hardwood floors, clean title, $1,500 OBO, Please call or text 757-709-4827

22. Oyster ground lease for sale on Chincoteague Channel, 15.57 acres, lots of oysters and clams, $7,000, VMRC Lease number 19696. 757-894-3215

23. Looking 4 burn barrels and picnic table bench type. 757-894-1233

