1.10 inch delta saw. 710-9864

2 Propane stove $50. Propane fire place cast iron $200 OBO. 757-678-6465

3. Kitchen table 4 chairs $75. 757-710-3876

4. Looking for:1. a trampoline in good used condition. LF outside playhouse. LF 4 wheeler that runs well doesn’t have to look great but must run. Please call or text 757-990-1305 at anytime

5. LF 16 inch Poulan chainsaw. 757-710-4118

6.Richmond 50 gallon electric hot water heater approximately 4 years old, $100. 757-894-1895

7. Never used 2300 black max pressure washer $150. 52 inch craftsman mower, $500 OBO. 757-350-5873

8. Air champ heat pump, outdoor unit, ready to roll, $500 OBO. 757-442-4496

9. Pecans for sale, 5 pounds $10 or 5 gallon bucket, $20. Chickens for sale, 5 for $40. 757-665-6279

10. Yellow and green plaid sofa with matching chair, good condition, $150. Desk, $45. 757-710-8540

11. Looking for a manual typewriter in good working order. 1-757-442-4118

12. Bedroom and bathroom for rent in Pocomoke, MD. utilities are included $400 a month/$100 week no deposit. 443-735-1633

13. 9 foot Christmas tree, not prelit, beautiful, artificial, full, $50. 757-787-1897

14. 275 gallon oil tank and stand, used one season, $350. 757-336-5816

15. 4 wheels and tires for sale, size 17, brand new, asking $700, size 18, will fit a Volkswagen. 410-831-5120 in Pocomoke City

16.Jon deer lawnmower good shape motor work 200. 757-710-7146

17. 757-387-2761 rear trailer hitch class 3, 2 inch, $50.

18. Singer sewing machine folds down good shape give it away. 2 string Christmas lights large outside and inside 757-787-7370

19. Looking for fire wood log links or blocks in 2 foot 24 inch. Musical instruments that may need work but for parts. 757-442-7889

20. Ride a mule horse 24 bolts plugs in with a harness comes up 2 foot it’s something you ride outside or in, he neighs you can ride him, $150. Monster high high school dollhouse, 4 feet huge with accessories, My life dolls 18 inches with accessories. American doll will fit any accessories

Tent, $125. 443-880-1331

21. 32 inch flat screen good constituent, 2 peach sectional sofa, 757-787-7969

22. 2009 GMC Sierra. 1-757-678-6653

23. 2007 van. Clothes giving away cheap. 757-894-1521

