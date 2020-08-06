1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF taser gun for self defense 757-660-5878

3.LF wheelchair 757-694-8014

4.5 drawer antique dresser in excellent condition $40, black and silver steamer trunk $30, 1930’s small wicker baby carriage in excellent condition $25 757-709-8491 Text Only

5.Washer dryer combo w/ regular hookup $150 757-710-2169

6.4 tires and rims size 255-75-17 $250 obo, Hudson car trailer $1,000 obo, 2003 Jeep Liberty 4wd 757-710-6149

7.LF somebody to cut down a tree 665-5464

8.30+ women’s shoes, various pieces jewelry, single bed mattress $10 854-8251

9.Ladder racks $50 710-1489

10.Riding mower 42in. cut w/ new blades $500 442-2849

11.1996 Mercury Cougar XR7 $750 obo, LF small pickup truck or work van, preferably automatic 410-422-8973

12.275gal Kerosene tank, lawn sweeper 709-9255

13.195r60-15 tires $100, 2 free pianos 757-894-8118

14.Male and female goat free, horse cart $500 757-350-1867 call after 7PM

15.2005 Coleman pop up camper w/ 2 queen size beds, gas stove, table w/ 2 benches $3,200 410-430-6018

16.LF air conditioner 8000btu 709-3034