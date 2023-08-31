Swap Shop items from Thursday, August 31, 2023

1.12 foot jon boat, monomined, 5 speed trolling motor, $300. 757-678-2292

2. Wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300 or best offer. (757)789-5287

3. Looking for Steel work bench. 1-267-475-4772

4. Large assortment nerf guns various prices. 21 blue Mason jars, vintage. Gold colored dessert stands. 1-757-710-0132

5. Aaron’s 17.5 HP 42 inch cut riding lawn mower, $600. Set of Thrush mufflers, $50. 250 gallon oil tank and stand, $100. 757-894-8518

6. Couch, red, in perfect condition, $40. 757-709-8387

7. Factory duel axel trailer, good condition, steel floor, dove tail, pull out ramps, 16-17 feet long, extra wheels, heavy axels. Box of 7mm Mauser Bullet. 757-824-0046

8. Free firewood, come cut it and take it. Will remove junk for free in Accomack and Northampton. 757-694-5606

9. 16 foot Matthews North Carolina Custom Scow, all fiberglass, 30 HP manual trim Johnson outboard, long brand trailer, no rust, spare tire and rim, new trailer jack, anchor and other accessories, $4,500 OBO. LF four 20 inch all terrain tires, in good or great shape. 757-709-9776

10. 4 HP outboard motor, Yamaha, good shape, used on sailboat, 15 hours, $1,000 cash. 757-694-2733

11. 15″ tires and rims off of a 2003 Ford Ranger in used good condition. $150 obo. Sunbrella fabric awning in used good condition. 8 foot long, navy color. $95 obo. Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476

12. Looking for a home for rent for a friend in upper Northampton County or lower Accomack County. Please leave a message if no answer. They will get back to you. 1-757-387-2182

13. 24 volt boat battery, USA model 650, $125. 757-442-5728

14. 4 year old green quaker parrot, that I need to rehome. It comes with cage and a bunch of toys. I’m will to do $500 serious requirements only. My number is 757-709-2210.

15. LF/WTB 28′ Boat trailer tandem axle 8400# max, can be as is; and/or a working boat >28′, prefer diesel. 757-541-8741

16. LF free English bulldog. 757-607-6112

17. LF ASE certified mechanic. 757-505-6783

18. John Wayne Statue. Baseball card collection. Don Larsen autographed picture. 75-414-0429

19.