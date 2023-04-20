1.2 flat screen TVs for sale. 58 inch ROKU 4K, $200. 43 inch ROKU 4K TV, $130. 757-256-2367 in Melfa

2. LF someone to clean house on Sundays, possibly other days as well, big house in New Church. 410-422-2817

3. Kenmore front load washing machine, $250. 757-709-1522

4. 2 twin size Sleep number adjustable beds, $200 obo. New bed arriving. 1-757-678-7118

5. Looking for transmission for 2003 Ford Explorer. 1-757-710-1153

6. 43 inch flatscreen TV, brand new, $150. 757-709-1139

7. Custom Built Red Oak Gun Cabinet, $400. 804-338-7359

8. Want to buy an old American bench vise for a project. Rusted is fine so long as it is complete. Please text a picture of what you have. Thanks. Located in Onley but will travel. 1-410-790-0548

9. 2000 Jaguar stype 3.0 for sale. 1989 S-15 Truck, 355 sbc, 700r4 trans, ford 9″ rear. For more information call (757) 894-0429

10. L/F tool box for pickup truck or toolbox for a utility trailer reasonably priced. Looking for 4tires 2057515 for car or trailer. 609-780-4960 you send send pics

11. Commercial 72″ zero turn mower, 714 hours, well maintained, $4,500 OBO. 1-757-678-6081

12. For Sale: Colonial style home, 2 bed 2 Bath located in Hallwood on Lankford Hwy. If interested pls call after 5pm. 757-710-0729

13. 1. Powertec Weight Rack with Lat Tower Attachment in very good condition, $650. About 400 lbs. of Olympic Weights for sale. Most are Grip plates. Have 7′ bar as well. Yaesu FT-101E Ham radio station with several accessories for sale. Pushing a100 watts or so output. $500 obo. Call if interested. 410-430-0476

14. LF place to live that accepts Section 8, preferably two bedroom. 757-894-0835

15. 3 tickets for Garden Tour for sale, paid $42.80 each. 757-442-3366

16. Large hydroponic growing operation, call for price and measurements. Electric glass top cooking range, paid $900+, brand new still in box, $450 cash. Lot for sale on Turkey Run Road in Mappsville, one acre, price reduced $28,000 takes it, approved for mobile home or stick built house. 757-710-5238 leave message if no answer

17. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent, preferably off to itself, near Pocomoke, Princess Anne or Eden. 410-422-8973

18. LF dual axel car trailer, 18-20 foot long, cheap as possible, can need work. Good dependable work truck with lots of new parts, 2000 Silverado 2500, 4wd, tagged in Delaware, $2,800. 302-519-1311

19. LF seat for a 250 Suzuki Quadrunner, 4wd. LF a seat for a Polaris Big Boss 6×6. 757-894-2267

20. Free firewood, cut and stacked, come get it in Whitesville on Parks Street. Please pick up between 9 AM and 7 PM. 757-837-0483

21. Craftsman Bandsaw, needs new saws, 80 inch, $100, heavy duty with table. Roll around step on stair case, 4.5 feet high, $100. GE Washer and Dryer, stackable, immaculate shape, new hoses, $500 firm, runs on 1 30-amp-plug. 757-894-0646

22. 2002 Chevy Trailblazer. 757-709-5631 for more information

23. Ham radio. Prefix world map. DVDs. Boating equipment. 757-414-0429

24. 2005 Ford F150, needs trans work, $2,200. 757-710-7326

25. LF 2 bedroom home. 757-694-7226

26. White gas range, GE, good shape, $100. Gas propane hot water heater, made by Bradford White, in good shape, 30 gallon, 31k BTU, $100. 757-894-3535

27. Propane tanks for grills, $20 apiece. Barrels 55 gallon plastic, $5 apiece. Shopvac, $40. 410-968-2045