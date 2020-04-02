1. Small boat with trailer, no motora, asking $250. NordikTrak elliptical exercise machine. Only used a few times, purchased for $900, asking $300. 757-710-0109

2. Looking to buy a reliable riding lawnmower for a reasonable price. 757-678-6428

3. 2003 Ford Focus wagon, runs and drives great, needs little TLC, $1,800. 443-523-5741

4. Smaller dog, 6 years old, house broken, $50 to a good home, includes cage. 757-710-4379

5. 3 packages of Allen Carbon fiber arrows, 30 inches long, 3 in each package, brand new, $30. 3 Beamen Hunter 28 inch arrows, 10 tru flight 32 inch arrows, target point ends, all brand new, $30. True Glow light sight fiber optic bow sight, paid $82, new in package, $20. 757-665-4932

6. 12,000 BTU AC, $70 firm. 5,000 BTU AC, $50 firm. 757-894-3868

7. Beehive equipment, 2 boxes with all needs, somethings still inbox, tools and protective equipment, $200. 757-990-9136 in northern Accomack

8. 2004 white Ford Taurus, good condition, road ready, 117,000 miles, $1,500. 757-710-1860

10. 2003 Dodge 3500 3/4 ton van, fully loaded, utility van, cage racks, $1,000 firm, needs to be washed, clear title. 710-1489

11. LF old rotary phone. 757-893-2322 in Hallwood

12. 2 chairs for a kitchen table, in good condition, $15. 757-709-2521

13. LF weight bench set, with weights and bars. 757-387-2726 in Melfa

14. LF metal for a pole barn, need a few pieces, must be 8 feet long. 757-824-0046

15. Various sized windows, some metal, some wood, $50 for all, approximately 10. Air conditioner, 2.5 ton, includes coil, $150. Simplicity 38 inch riding lawn mower, good tires, good frame, needs carburetor work, $250. 757-710-1490

16. For sale 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster. Has saddle bags and power chip. Garage kept. Has around 14,000 miles. Runs and drives good. Ready to ride. Asking $3,500 OBO. Call 302-1311 for more information

17. 70hp mercury it doesn’t have pwrtrim, clean little motor $300 firm. 7’×46″ jacuzzi bath tub had water in it 5 times $200 I got $2000 invested. 757-710-3119

18. 70’s Retro Juke box- plays 45’s. Rowe model R-81. Full of records. dollar changer. Looks great. Powers on then off. Call 443-513-0405 for more info

19. Looking for a mosin nagant, 303 British rifle, SKS, or any old collectible rifles. 757-678-2254

20. LF $1,500 vehicle to get to work in Perdue area. 757-694-1398