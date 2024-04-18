Swap Shop items from Thursday, April 18, 2024

1.Large indoor dog kennel, $100 OBO. Stihl edger, needs some work, asking $75 OBO. Call or text 757-678-6834

2. Looking for a working Push Mower or a low price working riding mower. 1-757-709-8949

3. Original antique door, raised moldings, original hardware. I can send pics. Also, antique doorknob collection, brass and bronze-cast designs, 30 pieces. 757-787-7351

4. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base.$50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / License plate bird house. “MAINE” plate. $50. Used golf balls. $40.00 for a bucket full. 1-302-430-4645

5. Desktop pc new, $80. Guitar with case acoustic, $100. Someone to haul away brush. Call 757-709-0923

6. LF welder, to fix a metal windmill with broken blade. Igloo ice maker machine, $100. Utility trailer, 4×8, home made, $500. 757-787-7542

7. Log from California, would be good mantle piece or coffee table, 57 inches long x 17 inches wide, $150 OBO. Snow cone machine, 4 hand pumps, like new, $100 OBO. 757-607-7096

8. Landscape trailer, 6 x 6 wide, 6 foot long, double axel, good shape, $4,000. Cargo carrier, goes into a trailer hitch, $50, never used. 757-442-5513

9. Love seat, like new. Sofa with recliners on each end, power operated, 6 adjustment position. 785-706-3662 in Wattsville

10. LF good used roll away bed. 757-442-4918

11. Small lawn care business looking for someone, maybe a retired person, to work a day or two a week, involves manual labor, could be more than two days. 757-694-5150 call or text

12. Camper shell for sale, for a Chevy S10, still on the truck, call for prices. 757-387-2044

13. Craftsman, riding lawn mower, 27 HP, good shape. Murray push mower. 757-678-2778

14. 4 reel and rod combos & 2 reels alone they are 9/0s, 6/0s, and 114s all offshore ready, $450 for all, or $100 a piece for rods an reels an $50 a piece for the 2 reels alone. 3 bag Husqvarna grass catching system brand new in the box never opened for a zero turn Husqvarna mower, $200. Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703

15. Multi family indoor yard sale, rain or shine, Friday, April 19 and Saturday April 20 from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM at 6127 Fiddler Lane, Jamesville, VA, 23398. Tools, collectibles, toys, clothes, music, household crafts, books, lumber, etc. NO EARLY BIRDS!!

16.Pride GoGo Traveller mobility scooter, 18 volt battery & charger, $450 OBO. 275 gallon oil tank with stand, $75 OBO. 2 702/4″x59″ wide double hung new construction windows by Pella, $250 OBO. 757-678-7483

17. 3 cushion queen size sleeper sofa, 5 years old, mattress never slept on, still has plastic, $150, matching chair, blue in color, $25. 757-350-5290

18. 8×12 building, 2 years old, paid $4,100, asking $2,500 firm. 757-387-4153