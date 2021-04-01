1.LF rental ASAP 757-350-5088

2.FREE paperback books 757-665-4879

3.LF bunk trailer to rent for a day, needs to hold a 24-27ft flat bottom boat 757-709-4718

4.18ft landscape trailer, brand new, clean title $3,200 757-647-2864

5.2001 PT Cruiser $1,600, Troybuilt 0 turn mower $1,300 757-350-5873

6.Twin bed, white painted metal, 6ft long, $15,wood bed, dark varnish 42in wide 6ft long $25, green rocker recliner 757-694-8982

7.GE automatic washer $50 757-787-3871

8.Set of mufflers $50 apiece, brand new 2.5in outlet 350-1160

9.302-519-1311 LF work truck, full size, old or new, cheap as possible, LF dual axle car trailer

10.Pet bird found in Parksley 665-5703

11.693-1896 pair of prescription glasses found at playground in the Nassawadox baseball field

12.710-5238 upright deep freezer $50, works great, LF somebody to work on a Dodge Ram pickup, LF Rottweiler puppy, preferably a male

13.Refrigerator $40, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566

14.LF somebody to do some carpenter work on a ceiling 757-824-4545

15.824-0046 Yamaha 6hp 4 stroke long shaft motor

