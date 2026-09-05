Swap Shop Items from Saturday, September 5th, 2026

1.30in. Fiber optic white Christmas tree $10, RCA speaker w/ flashing lights $20, LF heavy duty manual wheelchair w/ wide seat for larger individuals 757-678-2884
2.Virginia Oyster Hand scrape license 804-453-5303
3.Glass table top 4×7 ft, 3.8in thick 757-710-6799
4.Utility trailer $800, various tools for sale, new and used 443-667-2363
5.LF motor for a 2003 Ford Ranger, 2.3liter 757-387-2114
6.Golf guard club caddy $30 obo, cargo car top carrier $30 obo, 1967 Original Jimi Hendrix Are You Experienced $40 obo 757-710-8886
7.2 wheels Kawasaki and Hyundai 757-678-3840
8.Hutch cabinet $500 obo, 6ft vanity w/ marble top $1,000 obo 757-693-1838
9.55gal burn barrels $15 apiece or 2 for $20 443-783-2020
10.2 guns 22 automatic w/ scope, retractable sling, all original, excellent condition, 12gauge single barrel shotgun $275 obo 757-894-6319
11.Radial armsaw by craftsman, Milwaukee skillsaw, pinewood cabinet $75 each obo 757-442-2203
12.LF small car or pickup, automatic, cheap 410-422-8973
13.Jazzy pride electric wheelchair, heavy duty, never used outside, like new, charger included $1,500, Amazon Alexa EchoDot, never used $25, 2 attractive flower pots (cylindrical) $25 obo 757-710-1490
14.Wood stove $350, LF brick mason to put up walls 757-710-8606