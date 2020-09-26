1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF vending truck, trailer, or hot dog cart 609-780-4960

3.Wooden 2 drawer lateral filing cabinet $40, metal fireplace screen $40, solid wood 6 panel interior door, stained $40 757-710-5395

4.Double mattress w/ box spring in very good condition $75 757-999-1855

5.LF 48in I-bar woodworking clamps text 710-2591

6.Matching sofa chairs $40 each or both for $75, 2 sofas that open into queen size beds $75 each obo, kitchen table w/ 4 chairs $25 757-678-7483

7.757-709-2659 Recliner for free, 2 TVs for free

8.LF wheelchair ramp, LF 1 bedroom apartment that does subsidizing, LF PlayStation 2 in good working condition 709-1842

9.410-422-8973 LF small pick up truck or enclosed work van, preferably an older model

10.757-710-5238 7-73 Diesel skid bobcat $10,500, factory built 20ft barn trailer $4,500 cash, 6ft bush hog w/ large back wheels, new blades $600

11.LF vintage video games 757-709-0509

12.894-5713 2001 29ft Fleetwood camper in good condition, will trade for nice 0 turn, 1999 Chrysler Sebring convertible $3,000, 2008 Suzuki Boulevard 800cc $3,200

13.Cable box, color tv, upright vacuum, LF sofa 757-331-2598