1.757-678-6465 6×11 utility trailer, heavy duty $1,700 obo, 6k lbs weight limit

2.757-710-5451 House for rent just outside Onancock, 3 bed 2 bath $1,200, no smokers, pets, or section 8, available Oct 1st

3.FREE 2 kittens, eating well, litter box trained 757-894-2174

4.2008 Chevy Malibu, Navy Blue, new tires, needs starter $1,500 757-694-5099

5.Beautiful gun cabinet, glass front w/ deer etching, $250 obo, 1980’s-90’s Slot machine $250 757-829-0262

6.Queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

7.leather sofa and loveseat in good condition $400, 2 flatscreen TV stands $25 each, Black Faux leather queen headboard and frame $100 757-694-1704

8.Bissell bagless vacuum $25, Hamilton Beach Microwave $25, Black Queen headboard & frame $60 757-694-1638

9.2016 Keystone Camper 30ft, pull behind, sleeps 10, excellent condition 757-710-4432

10.61in.cut 0 turn mower $2,000 obo, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

11.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

12.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689

13.boat anchors, CB Radios, car ramps 757-693-0333

14.Nice wooden dressers 3 drawers and 5 drawers respectively, boat anchor, hood for a John Deere 100 series mower 757-787-2963

15.7pc. Living room set, red/burgundy color, in very good condition $600 757-442-4654

16.1996 Mercury Cougar XR7 2 door, needs minor work, $1,500 obo, LF truck, LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent within price range of $700, LF chest type freezer 410-422-8973

17.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

18.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569