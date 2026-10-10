Swap Shop Items from Saturday, October 10th, 2026

October 10, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.1995 Ford F-150, red in color, 6 cylinder, cast iron engine $1,200 757-787-8528

2.2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac w/ new tires, heated leather seats, bedliner, needs motor replaced $1,200 443-600-1385

3.757-824-0046 2 Tires 215-70-r16 in good condition $25, 3 young peacocks

4.Virginia Oyster Hand scrape license 804-453-5303

5.LF 1-2 bedroom house to rent 757-709-5436

6.Push mower $30 757-666-8899

7.LF Dodge Grand Caravan rim 757-894-0113

8.1966 Ford F600 dump truck, 29k original miles $6,500, 1941 Chevy Special Deluxe Sport Coupe, no mods, restored in the 1980s $16,000, misc auto and truck parts, LF 1981-1982 Volkswagen Van pieces 207-375-4475

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

9.Camp property at Tom’s Cove on Chincoteague 607-282-0280

10.Leather sofa and loveseat $200 757-694-7145

11.2009 GMC Acadia, Maryland inspected $3,000 obo 410-422-8973

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Local Weather

October 10, 2026, 10:20 am
Overcast clouds
E
Overcast clouds
66°F
9 mph
Apparent: 66°F
Pressure: 1028 mb
Humidity: 68%
Winds: 9 mph E
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 1.39
Sunrise: 7:06 am
Sunset: 6:33 pm
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