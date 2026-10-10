Swap Shop Items from Saturday, October 10th, 2026

1.1995 Ford F-150, red in color, 6 cylinder, cast iron engine $1,200 757-787-8528
2.2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac w/ new tires, heated leather seats, bedliner, needs motor replaced $1,200 443-600-1385
3.757-824-0046 2 Tires 215-70-r16 in good condition $25, 3 young peacocks
4.Virginia Oyster Hand scrape license 804-453-5303
5.LF 1-2 bedroom house to rent 757-709-5436
6.Push mower $30 757-666-8899
7.LF Dodge Grand Caravan rim 757-894-0113
8.1966 Ford F600 dump truck, 29k original miles $6,500, 1941 Chevy Special Deluxe Sport Coupe, no mods, restored in the 1980s $16,000, misc auto and truck parts, LF 1981-1982 Volkswagen Van pieces 207-375-4475
9.Camp property at Tom’s Cove on Chincoteague 607-282-0280
10.Leather sofa and loveseat $200 757-694-7145
11.2009 GMC Acadia, Maryland inspected $3,000 obo 410-422-8973