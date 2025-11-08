Swap Shop Items from Saturday, November 8th, 2025

November 8, 2025
1.Retired ASE Auto mechanic looking for work 757-975-9448

2.LF Turnip greens 757-665-5358

3.LF somebody who specializes in lawnmower repair to fix a John Deere 0turn 757-678-2566

4.Brand New electric Pedego girl’s e-bike (pink in color) $1,000 FIRM 757-678-6630 ask for Mike

5.Pair of Jordan sneakers size 11, brand new $60 757-709-0093

6.pecans 757-666-8186

7.Upright freezer $100, log splitter $200, hospital bed $100 757-710-3157

8.2 pairs of Jordan shoes size 10, Timberline pro size 9 steel toe, brand new, in original boxes, 2003 5×8 utility trailer w/ tire $850, 4 tires 245-75-17 Jeep wheels and tires $400 757-894-5713

9.2002 Pontiac Sunfire, original owner, needs thermostat replaced, inspected through August, $900 757-694-1332

10.2021 Enclosed trailer 8×20 car carrier rated, inspected excellent condition 3500 miles, $8,000, 2022 6hp Mercury 4 stroke engine, oiled, never gassed, never started $1,700, Shrade cutlery knives 1987-1990’s, 6 knives in their original boxes w/ factory oil on blades $550 631-774-3739 located in Painter

11.Long metal canoe (fits 3) $450 757-678-2852

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

12.410-422-8973 LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent for a reasonable price

13.Western style black leather gun belt, made in Mexico size 33-36 waist, Ryobe finishing/palm sander 757-710-6779

14.Set of concrete steps 5 high $300 obo 757-894-0114

15.Sheetrock lift $100, 5500 generator $150 757-693-1417

16.Full size baby crib w/ mattress $50, toddler paw patrol bed $50, Elsa themed bed set $25 757-387-9473

17.2010 Mazda Tribute, all new parts $3500 obo 443-735-6078

18.LF somebody to work on a grass-cutter 757-894-0113

19.LF an electrician 757-710-4918

20.LF seasoned firewood 757-505-9660

