November 28, 2026
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1.2009 HP Notebook $350 757-666-7999
2.Medical air compressor bed $200 obo 757-710-3300 Call After 4PM
3.LF Junk appliances & scrap metal, LF male puppies 757-678-2566
4.LF place to live in Northampton or Accomac county 757-709-1125
5.remote control Hospital bed in excellent condition 757-678-2778
6.Assortment of rifles, shotguns, and pistols 757-678-3840
7.Propellor for Mercury out drive, stainless steel, 18 pitch, LF Milo $8 a bag 757-894-2267
8.Toms Cove campground, 8×8 jet ski flatbed trailer 607-282-0280
9.6hp Mercury Motor 4stroke never used, never started $1,450 FIRM, 2021 20ft enclosed trailer $7,250 631-774-3739
10.LF utility trailer 5×8 minimum for a reasonable price 757-710-5451