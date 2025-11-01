Swap Shop Items from Saturday, November 1st, 2025

1.LF somebody who specializes in lawnmower repairs, specifically for a John Deere 0-Turn, call 757-678-2566

2.LF turnip greens 757-665-5358

3.BRAND NEW Electric Pedego Girl’s E-bike (pink in color), a $1,700 value, selling for $1,000 FIRM, contact Mike at 757-678-6630

4.LF Caregiver Mon-Fri, varying times (8AM-3PM, 10AM-3PM, and every other weekend 7PM-10PM) Caregiver must be able to use a Hoyer lift or willing to learn how to use one 757-710-3300 (Call After 4PM)

5.275gal. Oil Tank w/ stand $150, Gas Range $50, 757-442-1309, Leave your name and number.

6.Log splitter $200 obo 757-710-3157

7.52in Flatscreen tv w/ soundbar $300 757-694-7145

8.Pair of ladies black boots w/ fur, size 11 $50, 2 pairs of headlights for a 2019 Honda CR-V 757-919-0001

9.White Kenmore refrigerator $100 757-787-8455

10.LF small steam vac, LF small vacuum, LF microwave 757-694-8555

11.LF small reliable car 757-709-9126

12.PTO driven generator, needs tire $1,200 757-710-6784

13.Stand up bed, still in the box $600, transmission from a 2000 Chevy suburban 757-387-2256

14.2010 Chevy Colorado, 3.7L engine, 4×4 power, 169,700mi., AC & Heat work, $10,000 757-387-2092