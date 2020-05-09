1.2 spinner elite bikes $200 each, brand new 15gal 12volt spray tank $75, 3 brick propane heater 18,000btu, on wheels, never been used $100 757-787-8087

2.100 Keystone shaped landscape blocks $1.65 each or $130 for all 757-787-7268

3.Kitchen table set, all wood, good shape, seats 6-8 757-710-3477

4.LF small deep freezer 757-709-4287

5.LF 12 tomato cages 757-894-6055

6.upright vacuum cleaner, color tv, house phone, LF sofa and microwave 757-331-2598

7.894-5713 2 Stevens double barrel shotguns $600, 2002 Kawasaki Voyager 1200 as is $2,200, 2002 Yamaha 11 V-Star $2,200 or trade for nice pickup or nice 0

8.2 Anderson windows $75 each, Generator for parts or repair $50, antique interior and exterior doors 607-437-4782

9.Earthway Cultivator push plow, made of tubular steel, like new $50, live trap 7x7x24 $20, collection of porch building items and equipment $50 757-665-4932

10.LF older model conversion van or enclosed work van, LF chest type freezer 410-422-8973

11.Old refrigerator, needs defrost timer $25, LF old stereo receiver 442-2465

12.9 pair of vinyl shudders, 2 kitchen tables 787-8455

13.2 tires P275-60-r20 for free 442-5728

14.LF music box w/ cassette and CD player 678-2244

15.Air conditioning 6,000btu $200 757-442-2439

16.2008 Jaguar XJL, mechanically sound, excellent condition, Bluetooth, heated/cooled seats, $8,500, stereo/surround sound equipment, old windows 757-710-1490

17.2005 Jeep Liberty v6 automatic $3,000 cash, will deliver anywhere on shore 443-735-6078

18.LF camper in good condition 443-365-7168

19.710-0135 Matching crib and baby changing station $150, foam pirate sword for LARP, 2 replica western 6-shooters $60 each or $100 for pair

20.LF retro video game related items 757-709-0509