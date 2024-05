Swap Shop items from Saturday, May 4, 2024

1. New white leather sofa and love seat asking $800. (757)678-2566.will pick up junk appliances free.

2. 757 710 6779

Wanted to buy a 2″ hitch mounted one or two bicycle carrier that has wheel supports

3. 1 757 350 5290

Looking for 1-2 bedroom house/apt all one floor. Pet friendly I have 2 older cats, well behaved.litter box trained. Prefer quiet area. I am not on any programs .

4. yorkie puppies 4 males 2 females.. 607-437-4782

5. 1998 chevrolet corvette convertible 35k mis… scaffolding for sale..complete 804-436-7350

6. gravely walk behind tractor with sulky..bush hog.. auger plow.. snow plow…$1250. 757-894-1368

7. LF A HOUSE TO BUY OR PIECE OF LAND…757- 387-7713

8. CLEAN WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER AND ACCESSORIES…$1200..757-350-1972

9.2 KITENS TO A GOOD HOME ORANGE FEMALE SPAYED… MALE GRAY 5 MOS OLD..NEUTERED $25 EA..RABIES SHOTS..710-9576

10. DINING ROOM TABLE 45 BY 35 WITH LEAF… $50..617-846-1666

11. FORD MUSTANG… 2012 BLACK $9500…757-709-0343

12. 55 GAL METAL OIL DRUMS $25 CAN CUT FOR BURN BARRELS $30 EA… PLASTIC 55 GAL DRUMS $15..PLASTIC CHEMICAL TOTES.. 250 GAL.. $50 EA.. 757-787-7105

13 . TANNING BED FREE.. MOVING.. 757-710-1350

14. MAZDA PICKUP 143K V6 EXTENDED CAB $4500 MODEL BOAT IN GLASS CASE $300 250 WO CASE…02 1200 VOYAGER MOTORCYCLE.. STEREO. INSPECTED $4500 25000 MILES..894-5713..

15. DARK GREEN COUCH $200 ANTIQUE CHINA HUTCH.. $100 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN EXMORE..$1000 MO PLUS UTILITIES 442-2203

17. 2 VACUUM CLEANERS $25 $50 GOLD GYMN EXERCISE BICYCLE $75..GC..894-8118

18. QUEEN BOX SPRING FREE 757=710 2766

19. LF 2 BEDROOM TRAILER FOR RENT IN MARYLAND..410-422-8973

20 2 ACS ONE WITH REMOTE CONTROL. READY SHOP HEATER… LF ONE TO TWO BEDROOM PLACE TO RENT..757-505-6783 AFTER 4 P.M.

21. 2008 DODGE CHARGER BLACK WITH RED INTERIOR VGC.. LF JOB AS A COMPANION OR BABYSITTER..PART TIME..WILL COOK ,SHOP, TAKE TO DR.S APPOINTMENT.. ALSO A NEW LOWES TOILET IN BOX… 824-4772 LEAVE MESSAGE… PLEASE SPEAK LOUD AND SLOWLY.