Swap Shop Items from Saturday, May 2nd, 2026

1.2005 Jayfeather camper, like new, no leaks or issues $4,500 757-694-8043

2.Washer & Dryer set $350 obo, 275gal. oil tank w/ stand $100 obo 757-442-1309 call and leave your name and number

3.17ft Bass Tracker boat w/ 40hp. Johnson, runs great, replaced floor, carpets, seats, includes mini Kota trolling motor, venture trailer w/ new lights, tires, and rollers. Both boat and trailer have titles 804-761-8213

4.LF Night Caregiver for Wednesday, Friday, and every other weekend, times are flexible. Caregiver must turn the patient every 2 hours, and must be able to change dressings for wound care, 757-710-3300 Call After 4PM

5.1 New construction window w/ screens, 65in. tall, 75in. wide $950 757-678-6384

6.Black & Gray couch & recliner $500, 4pc. Dresser set (tan) $600, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

7.Whirlpool washing machine, very good condition $175 obo, Old Storm door w/ glass and screen, Peloa brand $75 757-710-4829

8.John Deere 42in. riding mower 19hp $100 obo, 55in LG TV $100 757-387-0135

9.Green recliner, like new $125 bench, table dinette set $150 757-894-9163