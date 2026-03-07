Swap Shop Items from Saturday, March 7th, 2026

1.Black & Gray couch & recliner $500, tan 4pc. Dresser set $600, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

2.Maytag 24in. portable dishwasher in good condition, rusted rack tines, works perfectly $80, will deliver anywhere from Kiptopeke to Onley for $100 757-695-0294

3.LF free hospital bed w/ mattress, must be clean and in working condition 757-693-0720

4.LF 2-3 bedroom house or trailer to rent 757-350-0385

5.Brand new magnetic drill, never used, still in packaging $145, please text if interested 757-709-0234

6.Small dog cage $20, Kodiak brand cast iron wood stove 757-710-3157

7.Refrigerators in good condition 1 is medium sized, the other is large, stainless steel, double door $125 and $500 respectively, antique enamel ice box 757-694-5150

8.410-422-8973 1989 Chevy 1500 pickup, includes toolbox, V8, automatic, needs work $1,200 obo

9.Coleman gas grill 14x24in., folds up and fits in zip-up case, 3 1lb. Gas cylinders 757-894-0823

10.LF Power Lift Recliner, needed to help an elderly relative recover from a hip replacement surgery, Text 757-710-2852

11.2010 Ford F150 4.6 V8 motor, automatic, fully loaded $5,000 obo 443-735-6078