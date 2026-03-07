Swap Shop Items from Saturday, March 7th, 2026

March 7, 2026
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Black & Gray couch & recliner $500, tan 4pc. Dresser set $600, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

2.Maytag 24in. portable dishwasher in good condition, rusted rack tines, works perfectly $80, will deliver anywhere from Kiptopeke to Onley for $100 757-695-0294

3.LF free hospital bed w/ mattress, must be clean and in working condition 757-693-0720

4.LF 2-3 bedroom house or trailer to rent 757-350-0385

5.Brand new magnetic drill, never used, still in packaging $145, please text if interested 757-709-0234

6.Small dog cage $20, Kodiak brand cast iron wood stove 757-710-3157

7.Refrigerators in good condition 1 is medium sized, the other is large, stainless steel, double door $125 and $500 respectively, antique enamel ice box 757-694-5150

8.410-422-8973 1989 Chevy 1500 pickup, includes toolbox, V8, automatic, needs work $1,200 obo

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

9.Coleman gas grill 14x24in., folds up and fits in zip-up case, 3 1lb. Gas cylinders 757-894-0823

10.LF Power Lift Recliner, needed to help an elderly relative recover from a hip replacement surgery, Text 757-710-2852

11.2010 Ford F150 4.6 V8 motor, automatic, fully loaded $5,000 obo 443-735-6078

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 7, 2026, 10:15 am
Mist
N
Mist
50°F
0 mph
Apparent: 49°F
Pressure: 1024 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 1.81
Sunrise: 6:25 am
Sunset: 6:01 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: Please reduce the amount of data you're asking for, then retry your request Type:

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Member of the

esva chamber