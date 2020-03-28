1.Yard Machine riding mower 13.5hp, 38in cut $325 obo 757-776-9743

2.Table and 2 chairs $20 757-709-2521

3.12,000Btu ac $70, 5,000bti $50 757-694-8977 serious inquiries only

4.2002 Kawasaki Concord motorcycle w/ 2 new tires, John Deere riding mower 54in w/ Koehler 894-5713

5.1996 Bayliner cabin cruiser, in real good shape $7,000 804-370-4825

6.LF small pickup truck or van in good condition for reasonable price, 2004 Mazda Tribute $1,850 obo 410-422-8973

7.Ford 800 tractor, 6 wheel F350 710-0810

8.Motor for a 19hp Cub Cadet mower, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 678-2566

9.757-678-6432 free firewood

10.Mason jars wide and small mouth 5-6 dozen, Sears upright freezer $50, oak entertainment center $75 757-787-4089

11.LF split rail fence post 6-8, LF 3-4 sheets of salt treated T111 999-0083

12.2 pieces of exercise equipment $150 for pair, 2 pickle barrels w/ screw on lid and seals 894-0823

13.Large bin of coal 999-4999

14.18in pipe wrench w/ 4 c clamps $10, pair of men’s size 11 leather Izod sandals $10, 4ft wooden shelf w/ 7 peg coat/hat rack $10 854-8251

15.LF 12ft step ladder 665-6405

16.Sofa and loveseat $95 757-469-4529

17.212 Predator engine, brand new $75, NordicTrack elliptical machine $300, blanket chest 51x22x22 757-710-0074

18.757-710-3047 twin size bed $100

19.Trim board 5.5in $1 per foot, Azak trim board, Carousel horse w/ horse hair tail $550, 450~ belts and hoses 757-710-5600