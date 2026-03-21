Swap Shop Items from Saturday, March 21st, 2026

1.Black & Gray couch & recliner $500, 4pc. Dresser set (tan color) $600, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566
2.New construction window w/ screens, 65in. tall, 75in. wide, one year old $950 757-678-6384
3.LF night caregiver, times are flexible, will discuss everything when you call, please call after 4PM 757-710-3300
4.1987 21ft Bayliner boat w/ cutty cabin $2,000 obo 301-955-6141 ask for Don
5.German shepherd thoroughbreds, Honda motorcycles 410-726-3371
6.757-709-4752 looking for work cleaning houses
7.Category 1 metal buster plough, pair of saddle bags for a fat boy Harley 443-783-2020
8.FREE Hospital bed to be picked up 757-678-2912
9.Curio cabinet, Oak exterior $175 obo, Stainless steel side by side fridge $500 757-694-5150 call or text
10.1976 Cutlass Supreme $1500 757-709-3474
11.Yamaha PSR170 keyboard w/ stand and foot pedal $250, 757-894-5321
12.LF mid grade full size acoustic guitar 757-710-6779
13.Willing to provide care for the elderly 757-710-3767