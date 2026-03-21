Swap Shop Items from Saturday, March 21st, 2026

March 21, 2026
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1.Black & Gray couch & recliner $500, 4pc. Dresser set (tan color) $600, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

2.New construction window w/ screens, 65in. tall, 75in. wide, one year old $950 757-678-6384

3.LF night caregiver, times are flexible, will discuss everything when you call, please call after 4PM 757-710-3300

4.1987 21ft Bayliner boat w/ cutty cabin $2,000 obo 301-955-6141 ask for Don

Preston Ford in Keller

5.German shepherd thoroughbreds, Honda motorcycles 410-726-3371

6.757-709-4752 looking for work cleaning houses

7.Category 1 metal buster plough, pair of saddle bags for a fat boy Harley 443-783-2020

8.FREE Hospital bed to be picked up 757-678-2912

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

9.Curio cabinet, Oak exterior $175 obo, Stainless steel side by side fridge $500 757-694-5150 call or text

10.1976 Cutlass Supreme $1500 757-709-3474

11.Yamaha PSR170 keyboard w/ stand and foot pedal $250, 757-894-5321

12.LF mid grade full size acoustic guitar 757-710-6779

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

13.Willing to provide care for the elderly 757-710-3767

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March 21, 2026, 9:58 am
Clear sky
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Pressure: 1011 mb
Humidity: 62%
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