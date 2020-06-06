1.LF fire pit, LF wood dining table w/ chairs, LF 3 bedroom home w/ central air in either Accomac or Exmore 757-921-8021

2.Cub cadet riding mower, John Deere 0 turn mower 757-787-7969

3.Upright vacuum cleaner, coffee maker, tv, LF sofa 757-331-2598

4.LF someone to do yard work 789-3466

5.LF rear tine tiller 990-5177

6.Mini bike, 800 Ford tractor 710-0810

7.LF utility truck, LF someone to install a storm door 757-709-2659

8.LF junk appliances 757-678-2566

9.2001 Dodge Van 710-2976

10.Pine straw for free 787-3280

11.2 Chihuahua puppies $75 apiece 757-442-6429

12.2004 Hyundai Allantra, needs some work, $500 obo, LF minivan or small pickup 410-422-8973

13.Several decoy carvings by Bobby Swain, carousel horse $650, large amount of Chincoteague memorabilia 710-5600

14.757-536-9422 Set of 20in chrome rims 235-25-20 5 lug universal $200 firm serious inquiries only

15.LF trailer for 42in lawnmower 709-2659

16.Oak pedistal table 442-2015

17.10k BTU Frigidaire ac unit, good condition, 1,000watt microwave $25 787-2963

18.757-678-6432 16ft skiff w/ 50hp Yamaha $1,800

19.LF pull behind trailer 387-0243