1.LF straight talk home device, LF PlayStation 2 w/ games 757-660-5878

2.LF used 42in. cut riding mower, preferably Craftsman or Cub Cadet, LF men’s extra large or 17.5in neck shortsleeve dress shirts, must be solid colors 999-0083

3.2 47in. flatscreen Visio TVs $100 each, dresser $25, 3 piece sofa set $250 757-678-7483

4.Gas stove w/ tank & refrigerator 757-709-5671

5.LF Ford Ranger in good condition 709-1181

6.Bimini top for 19-8 Carolina skiff, very good condition, blue in color $125, aluminum picnic table $200 obo 787-8087

7.Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded with a 5.7 Hemi engine, 4wd, good condition $3,200 obo 757-710-2192

8.Upright vacuum cleaner, house phone, color tv, LF sofa 757-331-2598

9.Used brick $50 obo 442-5019 call after 12

10.Clam baskets w/ nice clam take, LF A5 Belgian browning shotgun 387-7506

11.1947 Mummers parade banjo in case $700 firm 414-0505

12.Ladder racks $50, van for parts, LF 2 single bed mattresses, LF DVD player w/ remote 710-1489

13.John Deere 757 commercial mower, new parts, runs perfect $4,200 710-0424

14.1989 GMC pickup, 2wd, automatic $700 obo, LF 2 washing machines, 410-422-8973

15.1979 Mercury Marquis 709-1211

16.LF pull behind enclosed trailer 350-0652

17.2 bedroom mobile home for rent July 1st 709-9255