1.LF straight talk home device, LF PlayStation 2 w/ games 757-660-5878
2.LF used 42in. cut riding mower, preferably Craftsman or Cub Cadet, LF men’s extra large or 17.5in neck shortsleeve dress shirts, must be solid colors 999-0083
3.2 47in. flatscreen Visio TVs $100 each, dresser $25, 3 piece sofa set $250 757-678-7483
4.Gas stove w/ tank & refrigerator 757-709-5671
5.LF Ford Ranger in good condition 709-1181
6.Bimini top for 19-8 Carolina skiff, very good condition, blue in color $125, aluminum picnic table $200 obo 787-8087
7.Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded with a 5.7 Hemi engine, 4wd, good condition $3,200 obo 757-710-2192
8.Upright vacuum cleaner, house phone, color tv, LF sofa 757-331-2598
9.Used brick $50 obo 442-5019 call after 12
10.Clam baskets w/ nice clam take, LF A5 Belgian browning shotgun 387-7506
11.1947 Mummers parade banjo in case $700 firm 414-0505
12.Ladder racks $50, van for parts, LF 2 single bed mattresses, LF DVD player w/ remote 710-1489
13.John Deere 757 commercial mower, new parts, runs perfect $4,200 710-0424
14.1989 GMC pickup, 2wd, automatic $700 obo, LF 2 washing machines, 410-422-8973
15.1979 Mercury Marquis 709-1211
16.LF pull behind enclosed trailer 350-0652
17.2 bedroom mobile home for rent July 1st 709-9255