Swap Shop Items from Saturday, January 31st, 2026

1.1996 Dodge Dakota, 142k miles, new tires, aftermarket stereo system $1,300 obo, sold as is 757-710-6119

2.Craftsman self-propelled 3-in-1 leaf vac/chipper/mower $200, set of arched aluminum loading ramps $70 757-709-0864

3.2 275gal. oil tanks w/ stand $150 each obo, Electric range $100 obo 757-442-1309

4.2017 E-Z-Go lifted golf cart, black w/ tan seats, 4 seats, very stylish, garage kept $6,500, Hunting Skiff crafted by Kefford Linton, hand carved, very detailed $400 757-710-4747

5.LF day caregiver Tuesday and Thursday, times are flexible. LF a night caregiver Monday-Friday 11pm-7am, must be able to use a Hoyer lift, or learn to use one. Call 757-710-3300 after 4pm.

6.Pair of ladies boots, patent leather, size 10.5 $30 obo, 2 pairs of headlights for a 2019 Honda C-RV $50 per light 757-919-0001

7.1999 Chevy Sedona S10 pickup, black on black, low profile tires, automatic, 4 cylinder $3,500 FIRM, will trade for guns or items of equal value, refrigerator $250, freezer $75 757-894-5713

8.LF help finding a group home, must accept private payments 757-998-1125

9.LF woman’s Coach watch in the vicinity of Onancock jewelry shop 757-710-1471

10.250-275gal oil tank $75, fridge $75, kitchen table and chairs $40 757-710-3157

11.Approx 3-4 year old snowblower, garage kept, runs fine $500, will trade for item of equal value, Bush hogging services available 757-505-6863

12.LF used propane stove 757-666-8288

13.410-422-8973 2006 Ford V-Star minivan, automatic $800 obo, 1999 Ford F-150 $900 obo

14.LF washer and dryer 443-823-1816

15.Set of Nissan pathfinder headlight assembly $100 for both 757-710-0755