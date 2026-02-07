Swap Shop Items from Saturday, February 7th, 2026

1.Craftsman self-propelled 3-in-1 leaf vac/chipper/mower $200, set of arched aluminum loading ramps $70 757-709-0864

2.2 275gal. oil tanks w/ stand $150 each obo, Electric range $100 obo 757-442-1309

3.2017 E-Z-Go lifted golf cart, black w/ tan seats, 4 seats, very stylish, garage kept $6,500, Hunting Skiff crafted by Kefford Linton, hand carved, very detailed $400 757-710-4747

4.LF day caregiver Tuesday and Thursday, times are flexible. LF a night caregiver Monday-Friday 11pm-7am, must be able to use a Hoyer lift, or learn to use one. Call 757-710-3300 after 4pm.

5.LF large styrofoam boxes w/ lids 757-710-9576

6.Oil tank 250-275gal, 2 electric ranges $40 apiece, kitchen table and chairs $40 757-710-3157

7.3pc living room set like new $800, LF male puppies, LF junk appliances and scrap 757-678-2566