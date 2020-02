1.2 riding grass cutters $550 each, pull behind 44in cut $300, 16 gauge Remington semiautomatic shotgun $500 firm 894-5713

2.2000 Dodge Dakota, V6 automatic, towing package $1,200 obo, LF 2-3 bedroom trailer for rent on private lot, LF transmission for Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, LF old work automatic truck between 1980-1996 410-422-8973

3.Ford Tractor 800 model 757-710-0810

4.Ladder racks for 8ft pickup bed $250 757-678-6847

5.Large woodstove $375, GE Microwave w/ mount $150 443-235-3597

6.LF someone w/ experience to cut limbs off trees 757-710-6779

7.LF someone to shovel snow from a driveway 757-442-5572

8.Upright vacuum, Color tv, house phone, LF microwave and sofa 757-331-2598

9.678-7596 call after 12 2007 PT Cruiser for parts, LF Toyota pickup

10.757-505-6840 fold-out couch $50

11.LF outboard motor 7-15hp, LF ladder and roof brackets 518-526-3270

12.Bunk bed $50 442-2439

13.Fresh brown eggs 665-6279

14.Small older model Magnavox TV $35, 2 captain chairs made of heavy wood $20 apiece 757-678-6907

15.Pool table w/ slate top $500 firm 894-8089