1.1950’s Ford w/ 6v electronic ignition, 5ft King Kutter finish mower $2,500 757-678-2663

2.2010 Chrysler Town & Country Touring in excellent condition 757-336-3377

3.2001 Mercedes-Benz 443-289-0103

4.800 Ford Tractor excellent condition 710-0810

5.Visio flatscreen 40in tv $70, 20in flatscreen tv $25, 2 year old Frigidaire 5,000 btu ac 694-5660

6.Country flipper 0 Turn grass cutter 60in cut w/ new blades $2,500 firm, 1995 enclosed trailer, clear title $1,800, 16gauge Remington semi-auto shotgun $500 894-5713

7.Upright vacuum, house phone, color TV, LF sofa and microwave 757-331-2598

8.757-709-2659 1996 Ford Explorer, needs water pump $285 obo, 2 radiator heaters $50 obo, 2 humidifiers $40 obo

9.442-7784 blue umbrella w/ Bimini top, concrete tool

10.2 styrofoam blocks $40 apiece 442-6202

11.2010 Ford Edge SEL w/ sun roof, recently inspected $6,000 firm 757-710-1490

12.19hp cub cadet 42in cut, needs new transmission $300, LF junk appliances 678-256

13.LF 2 missing dogs blackish grey red and blue collar, last seen in Wardtown 442-3366 or 710-9576

14.2000 Dodge Dakota $950 obo, LF vehicle for a reasonable price within price range of $500 410-422-8973

15.Set of ladder racks for 8ft bed $250 678-6847

16.LF Size 14 wide sneakers 757-660-5878

17.LF someone to sharpen drillbits, LF older 60’s life size paper cap pistols, LF 50’s license tag keychain 757-787-2963

18.Whirlpool electric range w/ hood yellow in color, bathroom cabinets w/ face bowl and faucet, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels 757-350-1972

19.Black walnuts in and out of shell 757-894-3196