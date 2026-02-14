Swap Shop Items from Saturday, February 14th, 2026

1.Craftsman self-propelled 3-in-1 leaf vac/chipper/mower $200, set of arched aluminum loading ramps $70 757-709-0864

2.2 275gal. oil tanks w/ stand $150 each obo, Electric range $100 obo 757-442-1309

3.2017 E-Z-Go lifted golf cart, black w/ tan seats, 4 seats, very stylish, garage kept $6,500, model Hunting Skiff crafted by Kefford Linton, hand carved, very detailed $400 757-710-4747

4.LF day caregiver Tuesday and Thursday, times are flexible. LF a night caregiver Monday-Friday 11pm-7am, must be able to use a Hoyer lift, or learn to use one. Call 757-710-3300 after 4pm.

5.757-787-7163 7 and a half boxes of wooden floor tiles, enough for 2 bedrooms $200, FREE scrap metal

6.LF large styrofoam boxes for cat shelters 757-710-9576

7.2 pair of headlights for a 2019 Honda CRV $30 per light obo 757-919-0001

8.757-709-3996 LF fully cured wood call anytime

9.Ford tractor size 3000, runs well, includes finishing mower and other attachments $6,000 obo, 2023 Dump trailer 6x12ft, clear title $6,000, 16in Chevy s10 rims $300 757-854-8622

10.9 drawer dresser FREE, 4 aluminum rims 757-709-3474

11.5500watt generator, brand new full size kerosene heater $400 for both items 757-678-2778

12.Farm Fresh brown eggs, 30 Eggs for $10, orchard grass hay bales $12 per bale, straw $7 per bale 757-894-9719