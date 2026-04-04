Swap Shop Items from Saturday, April 4th, 2026

1.14ft Alumacraft boat w/ 8hp Yamaha, trailer, rigged and ready to fish $2,700 obo, 1.5 acre hunting property, zoned residential, no 911, $4,500 obo, 1970’s Martin Sigma guitar $1,000 FIRM 757-894-1368
2.LF Troybilt pony lawnmower, preferably a 2013 model, only need a good deck 757-710-1153
3.LF somebody to work pulling weeds on a wooded lot near Pungoteague, please call and leave a message 757-414-0074
4.Women’s shoes & sneakers size 10, women’s tops/shirts sizes 1X & 2X 757-694-5099
5.2 Honda motorcycles 1 Kawasaki, German Shepherds 410-726-3371
6.LF field dirt 757-694-1236
7.Tablesaw $50, Lincoln 220 Welder $200 used twice, transfer pump $150 757-710-1434
8.2021 Enclosed Trailer by Pace, car carrier rated, approx 3,000 miles $8,000, 2022 6hp Mercury outboard 4 stroke, brand new, never started $1,550 631-774-3739 located in Painter, VA
9.LF auto body mechanic who works at his own pace to replace various parts on a pickup truck 757-894-3742
10.LF house or trailer for rent 757-791-1864
11.1976 Cutlass Supreme $1,500 757-709-3474