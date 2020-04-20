1.27ft heavy duty construction/logging chain $25, donut spare tire on rim, fits GM minivan 2000-2005 $25 757-894-7175
2.Ford Ranger 4 cylinder, runs great $1,900 443-523-5741
3.2 free pianos, LF 12-14 old deck boards 10ft 757-894-8118
4.LF pair of Guinea chickens male and female 709-8505
5.LF straight talk mobile device, LF 1 bedroom, handicap accessible apartment for rent 757-660-5878
6.3 salon chairs $150 apiece, 2 free-standing hair dryers $100 each 710-4965
7.1982 Lincoln Continental, 1999 Dodge Intrepid, full size bathroom cabinets w/ face bowl and faucet 757-350-1972
8.894-5713 Yamaha 1100cc motorcycle, small oil leak $2,000
9.3pc sofa set w/ recliner $275 757-630-1995
10.Set of like new all terrain tires 35-1250-r15 5 lug $1,000, antique solid mahogany hutch china cabinet 757-710-4703
11.3point hitch quick connect 710-5580
12.LF 25-30hp Evanrude motor for parts 757-695-0536
13.LF small American made vehicle 757-710-7802
14.LF truck for reasonable price, LF chest type freezer 410-422-8973
15.House boiler system w/ 8 radiators 757-651-5154
16.Kitchen table $30 757-709-2521
17.894-6965 LF car w/ low mileage in price range of $600-$700
18.3 ton A/C unit w/ coil for split service $150 for pair, old computer monitors $10 apiece, various pieces of lumber 757-710-1490