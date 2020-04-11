1.LF 1-2 bedroom house, 1 floor, no stairs 757-660-5878

2.2000 Ford F-150 pick up, new tires, brakes, new a/c clutch and pulley , needs a little work $2,250 757-693-1450

3.Numerous bricks for yard decor 757-787-7969

4.LF 42in riding mower deck and frame 757-678-2566

5.2 cribs in very good condition, new mattresses, 1 w/ changing table 757-710-7070

6.2002 Chevy S10, in great shape, road ready $3,500 firm, 2002 Concord Kawasaki Motorcycle 1,000cc Touring bike $3,000, John Deere D170 grass cutter w/ brand new blades $750 894-5713

7.757-824-0046 LF grasshopper deck

8.3pc Sofa set $300 757-630-1995

9.Large entertainment center 757-693-1311

10.Table $10 757-709-2521

11.Mitsubishi electric split AC unit, 3 years old $300 firm 709-4642

12.Honda grass cutter 38in cut, runs great $350, 400 Pontiac motor and transmission $600, 13ft Boston Whaler 709-4318

13.2004 Mazda Tribute V6 automatic $1,500 obo, LF bed and box spring, LF pickup $500 410-422-8973

14.2005 Jeep Liberty V6 automatic, fully loaded $3,000 cash firm 443-735-6078

15.LF 6-7ft box scraper, 800 Ford tractor 710-0810

16.LF used 4 wheeler or Honda 4 track 757-999-4101

17.LF longshaft outboard motor 442-7889

18.Upright vacuum cleaner, house phone, 3 color TVs 757-331-2598