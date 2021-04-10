1.LF female Shi-Tzu puppy, preferably less than a year old 757-710-4181

2.LF apartment in Accomac 757-350-5088

3.LF worksite table saw, LF wood chipper/shredder, LF stump grinder 757-999-4670

4.2 24volt batteries $75 757-695-0898

5.LF a deck for a 38in craftsman 410-430-7128

6.Commercial grade 60in 0 turn Everide mower, new belts and blades included 757-999-4858

7.LF used dump trailer 757-894-8118

8.1999 Ford Escort, automatic, ready by Wednesday, LF 2 bedroom trailer between Princess Anne and Delmar Maryland $600 410-422-8973

9.Color tv, upright vacuum cleaner, coffee maker, LF microwave 757-331-2598

10.LF scanner 757-414-0209

11.Boat motors 90hp Mercury, 115hp Johnson, assortment of basketball & football trading cards, 757-990-5849

12.Collection of roughly 15 men’s name brand dress suits, 46 long in jackets, 36-38 in waist $50 per suit, dress shoes 11.5 757-710-1490

13.FREE GE electric range in very good condition, FREE ventless Gas heater 757-894-3237

14.Strawberry plants 25 cents apiece, 5 for $1, fresh brown eggs, LF young friendly rooster for breeding 665-6279

15.275gal. Fuel/oil tank, in good condition 757-442-9792

16.20ft of stainless steel chimney, 7in, supports included 757-387-0462

17.Goose neck rocking chair 571-351-0234