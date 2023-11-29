Swap Shop items from November 29, 2023

1.Outboard motor dolly, pretty much new, needs one new wheel, paid $70 – $100, asking $25. LF someone who can sew a heavy canvas material, lawn bagger attachment. LF broken Stihl power equipment. 757-442-2465

2. 2002 Hyundai Dirtbike. Printer, fax, all in one. 757-694-5996

3. Miniflake pine shavings, used for animal bedding, $6 a bale. 757-710-2567

4. 2004 Lincoln Town car call or txt for info can send pics asking $1,500. 757-387-0483

5.225/60R17 Ironman tire with less than 500 miles on it. Located near Cape Charles, $25. -1757-695-0294

6. LF people with sheds you want cleaned out, or torn down, will do so for a reasonable price. LF Cub Cadet 0-turn lawnmower with good deck. 757-919-0098

7. Several ceramic Christmas trees, old fashioned. 18 inch Blackmax chainsaw. 757-694-5794

8. KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. 1 SOLID GRAY, 2 SOLID BLACK, 2 BLACK & WHITE, & 1 GRAY & WHITE. 8 WEEKS OLD. CALL 757-693-0720

9. 30 to 36 decoys for hunting, $50. Old bottles for $50. 2 nice folk art scenes of seagulls standing on nautical scene, call for description. 1-757-666-8622

10. Several vintage/rare Snap On tools dating from early 20’s to early 30’s for sale. Call for more info. Wright 8400 1″ drive ratchet, 30″ long $30 obo. Antique Prentiss No. 92 vise in good working condition. Call for more details. Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476

11. Ride am all horse, 12 volt battery operated, for kids age 3-7, would be a great Christmas gift. Wal-Mart sold for $399, asking $75 today. 443-880-1331

12. LF used truck cheap as possible. 302-519-1311 in Delaware

13. Used motor oil to give away to someone who has a commercial heater that burns that for heat, 200 gallon. 1-757-442-7206

14. Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600. (757)789-5287

15. Cookie jar, rocking horse, great for Christmas, about 11 inches tall, ceramic, $20. Bird house cookie jar, $10. 757-442-2203, can send pictures

16. 7 foot pool table, slate top, accessories included, excellent condition, $400. Large parrot/bird cage, 52 inches tall, sturdy, 18×18, like new, $75. Greco Pack & Play, very clean, excellent condition, $10. 757-665-5703

17. Timberline Poppa Bear wood stove, good condition, well taken care of, $500. You haul. 757-894-7047

18. LF reliable vehicle. 757-709-4287

19.Clean pine shads, several piles, free come get them! 757-710-9689 seaside of Parksley

20. Adjustable ladder rack for pick up truck, asking $50. Rinai propane heater, 18k BTU, ventless, works great, $150 OBO. Riding lawn mower parts, decks, etc. 757-742-2983

21. LF handy man to come and paint a metal roof on mobile home. 757-894-2269

22. 2 varmint rifles, one for sale, Savage, 50x scopes, .22 magnum, asking $350. .223, with an expensive scope, stainless steel barrel, legal for deer hunting in Maryland. 757-894-4949