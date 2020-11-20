1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.Log splitter, used 1 year $700 757-824-3799

4.Salon station w/ attached mirror $150, Reception desk w/ cashier drawer $200, styling chair mat $50 757-894-4199

5.LF Crown Victoria 757-350-0407

6.3 copper electrical lanterns 301-467-9522

7.26hp craftsman mower, LF trailer tire size 5.70-8, 894-3196

8.Retractable basketball hoop, needs new net $40 710-7146

9.1999 Grand Prix 757-710-0810

10.Pellet stove 894-3279

11.2pc sectional sofa in very good condition, laptop and HP printer 757-787-7969

12.Bunk beds $350, jubilee 757-665-5335

13.Kenmore washing machine, 2 kerosene stoves $40 and $50 678-6465

14.757-710-5238 large Diesel backhoe $7,800, acre of property by Bloxom Auto Supply $25,000, bobcat skidder w/ 4 tires, Diesel engine, $9,500, stackable kenmore washer and dryer $125

15.2010 Nissan Sentra $3,995 757-362-4727

16.LF washing machine or dryer 757-709-1923

17.Sports cards in a suitcase $400, flatscreen TV 50in $80 obo, 757-387-9898

18.Color TV to give away 757-894-7003

19.Northampton County records and books 757-999-0083

20.Weider home gym system w/ weights and attachments $100 757-710-2359

21.LF reliable car 757-854-8937

22.1985 Johnson boat motor, 16ft Chincoteague Skow, trailer for 20ft boat 757-331-1911

23.Water foul posters signed by Art Lemay $50 each 302-430-4645

24.Women’s Skechers GoGoMax size 10 $10, 6qt Instant Pot, used once $15 757-694-5099