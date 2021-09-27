1.1967 18ft Fabu-Glass bow rider $1,900 obo, trailer for $900 757-442-5765

2.TCL Roku 32in TV w/ remote $80, black leather queen headboard and frame $70, FREE queen mattress 757-694-1635

3.Large unframed mirror 3.5×6, boy’s baseball cleats size 3.5, bright colored throw pillows 757-710-0132

4.2008 Chevy Malibu, navy blue, 4 new tires, needs starter $1,300 757-694-5099

5.5 quail for sale, LF female adult or baby goat 757-710-3192

6.Regal brand wood stove, 21in. deep, 34in. high, 30in. wide 757-787-7351

7.crutches, 20lbs. dumbbells, bilge pumps 757-693-0333

8.LF CD player 757-709-4287

9.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

10.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable 757-678-7483

11.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 757-607-7664

12.LF burn barrel 757-377-3689

13.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

14.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

15.757-387-7890 2010 Town & Country mobility van

16.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

17.Turkeys (bourbon red & Royal palms) 757-817-4722

18.Aluminum tool box for a full size pickup 757-894-0286

19.757-678-6465 Heavy duty utility trailer 6,000lbs. limit $1,500 obo

20.2 salt treated clothesline poles $20 for the pair 757-854-8083

21.set of tires and rims for a Ford F-150 255-65-17 $300 757-894-2028

22.nice wood splitter, only used couple times, heavy duty 2pc. cobalt tool box, brand new, RX70 dirtbike w/ training wheels 443-880-1331

23.1994 Chevy pickup for parts 757-710-3455