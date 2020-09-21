1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF pair of truck tires size 275-65-r18 757-999-0083

3.3 DVD players w/ remotes $10, 2 wooden bar stools $30, Philips 4K Ultra HD 50in. smart TV $180 757-694-1704

4.Andersen bay window 117in. wide, 48in. high $1,000 442-2610

5.2006 Chevrolet Uplander $3,500 obo 757-710-8019

6.2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148 call after 5 PM, serious inquiries only

7.LF Used kitchen counters & islands 757-693-1450

8.Matching sofa chairs $40 each or both for $75, 2 matching night stands w/ 2 drawers each, $25 each, kitchen table w/ 4 chairs $25 757-678-7483

9.Large brown double recliner sofa w/ center console $100 757-787-1416

10.LF home between Exmore and Belle Haven for rent 3-4bed 800 a month 757-442-3073

11.23ft Wellcraft boat, in excellent condition, willing to trade for a car, 2011 Camaro $9,500 804-436-7350

12.2 utility trailers 7×20 dual axle enclosed, 7×20 flat bed $1,200 757-894-3742

13.1999 Grand Prix 710-0810

14.1970 Vehicle 757-678-3978

15.Brand new come-along 215-301-7713

16.2 pc living room suit $150 757-710-4378

17.LF tires 265-70-17, LF boat trailer 757-694-8090

18.Craftsman heavy duty Roto-tiller $250 obo, set of folding steel ramps in excellent shape $75 obo 442-5588

19.2011 Chevy Equinox, 2007 Dodge Caravan, various tools 894-1521

20.LF 24volt half inch Cobalt impact wrench 757-894-3196

21.757-678-5360 Folding bed $40 ask for William

22.Briggs & Stratton generator $250, gas powered air compressor $200 757-693-1417

23.LF longshaft outboard motor, LF stringed instruments 442-7889

24.Parts for a wood stove chimney $700 710-8724

25.Couch w/ matching love seat $100 for both 757-990-5436

26.Original church pew from St. Peter’s church in Onley, free, gas cook top $75, women’s 3 speed bike 757-787-9270

27.LF TV stand for a 55in or larger TV 678-6807

28.693-1807 LF flat bottom aluminum boat

29.LF table set in good condition, LF trampoline, LF basketball net 665-5335