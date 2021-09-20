1.DeWalt/Black & Decker Radial arm saw model #R1450 $100, peppers (bell & jalapeño, red & green) 757-787-8605

2.8in. Drill press, 5 speed, used twice, in good condition, shop kept for 3 years 757-894-9842

3.2 vintage boat motors, 1 1970’s 18hp Evinrude, 1 1960’s Gale Barracuda $400 each or $750 for both 908-420-9492

4.Pelican sit-on-top kayak, blue & white, 13ft long, lightly used $225 610-324-5510

5.FREE Large Plasma TV 757-678-6750

6.Ab-Carver Roller & perfect push-up workout equipment, $20 724-591-2742

7.Turkey babies (Royal Palm & Bourbon Reds 757-817-4722

8.2016 30ft. pull behind camper, excellent condition, sleeps 10, electric awning, leveling jacks, 2 year warranty $21,500 (price negotiable) 757-710-4432

9.LF help installing an antenna 757-665-4862

10.1999 GMC Suburban for parts, 2nd & 3rd row leather seats, new AC compressor, new steering, new transmission, motor is no good $800 757-678-3226

11.Ham radio equipment, 20lbs. Dumbbells, boat anchors 757-693-0333

12.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

13.Bissell bagless vacuum $25, Hamilton Beach microwave $25, black queen headboard and frame $60 757-694-1635

14.LF burn barrel 757-377-3689

15.LF 2 bedroom home 757-694-7226

16.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0turn mower, 27hp, willing to buy the whole mower if you have it 757-709-9569

17.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

18.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

19.Goats for sale 757-709-2504

20.302-519-1311 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup, fully loaded, dependable, automatic, Delaware tags, $3,900 obo, LF dual axle car trailer

21.42in. cub cadet 0 turn, needs deck, new motor $800 obo, 12in Delta Drill press $60, 757-665-4594 call (Today (9/20) only), ask for John

22.LF half horse shallow well pump 757-387-7362

23.LF goats 757-387-2008 call anytime

24.FREE Wooden dinette set, maple, 6 chairs 757-824-5538

25.Shampoo Bowl w/ attached cabinet $200, salon station w/ matching dryer & chair $300 757-824-4180

26.757-710-5238 Used, clean, Side by side refrigerator, stainless steel, cold water, crushed/cubed ice $200, John Deere riding mower, Yamaha Jetski, racing shift-kit included, on trailer, used once $450

27.set of rims for 4 lug car, like new 757-666-8199

28.willing to cut grass 757-787-7969

29.Rattan couch & loveseat (w/ sky blue cushions) in very good condition $400, sunroom couch in very good condition $100, wicker sofa w/ high back, needs new cushions $75 757-894-4199

30.61in cut 0 turn bobcat mower, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

31.pair of new ladies motorcycle chaps, Xtra small $50 665-6405

32.LF small hard plastic swimming pool 678-6341

33.LF all black or all white sofa, LF pickup truck 331-0586