1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Andersen bay window series 5100, 117in. wide, 48in. high $1,000 442-2610

3.2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148

4.LF used kitchen counters and an island 757-693-1450

5.LF pair of truck tires 275-65-r18 757-999-0083

6.2008 Nissan $1,000 obo 757-665-7246

7.4 tires in excellent shape, 215-65-16mc $20 each 442-7508

8.LF 2 bedroom mobile home or house within price range of $600 between Exmore and Onancock 757-387-0871

9.Color tv, upright vacuum, house phone, LF sofa 757-331-2598

10.16cu.ft. Humana refrigerator $40, family affected by Covid get it for free 757-331-2347

11.Massage table 442-3618

12.1984 Monte Carlo $2,500, dresser 8×8 $50 757-709-3474

13.24ft round swimming pool, free to good home, needs new liner, comes w/ salt water pump, 2 rabbit hutches to give away 665-1284

14.757-710-1025 George Foreman Rotisserie $95, used twice, will accommodate large birds

15.LF Parts for a 1988 Jeep Wrangler, specifically doors and top 894-0413