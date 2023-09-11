Swap Shop items from Monday, September 11, 2023

1.LF dog or puppy, or a rabbit. X-Box gaming system and a lot of games. 757-694-5996

2. Looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment/home, in the areas of Parksley, Va to Pocomoke, MD. no more than $1,000 month. Please call and leave message. 410-621-5233

3. 2 dogs free to a good home, 1 male unfixed pitbull and 1 unfixed female mutt mix. 1-757-710-3192

4. Malik looking for free English bulldog. 757-607-6112

5. LF A HEAVY DUTY WALKER WITH WHEELS AND A SEAT AND CAN HOLD BETWEEN 300 TO 400 lbs. CALL 757-693-0720

6. Found wallet near entrance to Sunnyside Development across from the State Police Barracks in Melfa. If you’ve lost, please call 757-710-4692 and describe it.

7. LF section 8 housing, 2 bedroom house or trailer. 757-894-0835

8. LF therapeutic massage, preferably Korean, in the Cheriton area. 808-726-8344 call or text

9. LF dual axel car trailer, needs a little work, cheap as possible, 16-22 feet long. LF used truck cheap as possible, can need work. 302-519-1311

10. Berringer 1500 sub woofer, powered, with speaker stand, $150. Berringer mixing board, 24 channel, USB, $280. 757-710-3561

11. Baby chickens, 15 roosters, good size, 8-10 pounds. $10 apiece. 757-894-9719

12. Quay motorcycle, less than 400 miles, all tagged and insured, after market parts, $1,800 or will trade for a nice zero turn. Double barrel Stevens shotgun, includes carrying case, $275. Mazda pickup 3000, 143k original miles, paint is a little messed up but in good shape, v8, extended cab, great running shape, $5,500. 757-894-5713

13. Antiques for sale, Kobe Bryant memorabilia. 1993 Chevy Blazer S-10, v6, $500. Call for more information. 757-894-8285

14.LF a 125cc to 250 cc scooter. Good running condition. Honda Helix would be great! Call 757-787-3993

15. LF aluminum truck tool box. 757-695-0402

16. Salon Equipment – Shampoo unit & Styling Station $375. Couch $50. Recliner $25. Call 757-824-4555

17. wheelchair lift for a van or car, call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer. (757)789-5287

18. Wine glasses for a restaurant, various sizes, $30 for everything. Restaurant style plates, $15 for all, white. Hospital bed and mattress, $500. 410-251-9040

19. Clean twin mattress, boxspring and metal bedframe, free. 804-503-1695 in Onancock

20. Brand new still in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a Husqvarna zero turn mower. $350. 4 man automatic inflating/deploying Viking life raft in a hard case and a hydro static release clip. $150. Location is Onley, Va number 757-710-4703

21. Looking to rehome two smaller dogs. They are 40-45 pounds each, they are sisters. Please text me at 757-709-5236. Need a home by this weekend!

22. LF scrap metal, junk appliances, will pick up and haul away. 757-678-2566

23. LF 2-3 bedroom house to rent in Accomack County. 757-894-9591

24. Will remove junk for free in Accomack and Northampton County. 757-694-5606