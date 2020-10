1.Maytag $100, washed $50 757-787-1874

2.231 bottle wine rack, redwood and black steel, 6ft10in tall, like new, McLain self propelled mower $35 757-665-4932

3.Wheelchair, garden tiller, walker 757-387-0256 call anytime

4.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566

5.Cable box, color tv, upright vacuum cleaner 757-331-2598

6.1997 Chevy Cavalier, Virginia inspected 757-710-4432

7.Craftsman lawn mower 26hp Koehler engine, 54in. cut, cruise control, 365 hours 757-894-3196

8.Chickens, pigs, eggs 757-387-2008

9.824-5389 computer desk, will discuss price when called

10.25-30 large pieces of corrugated cardboard to give away 442-4994

11.LF used 4wd truck or SUV 757-442-2465

12.Stihl leaf blower $75, runs great 678-2566

13.LF small couch 757-350-1867

14.l/f late model car or truck can need some work reasonably priced 6097804960 can text pics also