1. 17 week old chihuahua puppy, being house trained, named Jack, first come first serve, very pretty. 757-442-7508 to discuss prices

2. Gas fire place for sale, excellent condition, has logs, mantle, ready to go, asking $300. 757-442-4723

3. 23 inch Huffy mountain bike for sale, brand new one month old, the chain broke and needs a master link, one of front brake pads are missing, had added extras, cell phone holder, package holder, lights, paid $300, asking $150. 757-442-5108

4. 2 antique cabinets, includes glassware. Old encyclopedias, whole set. Electric heaters. 757-505-6878 in Keller

5. Will help clean up downed limbs. 757-787-7969

6. LF free pitbull puppy. 757-678-3913

7. Dresser for sale, asking $80. 757-709-1522

8. LF twin boxspring and mattress. 757-710-9204

9. 18 inch dolls for sale, in box, $10 apiece. Hand knitted outfits that match, $2 apiece. Caloric air fryer oven for sale, French doors, brand new in box, call to discuss price. 757-442-3306

10. Dog for sale, Jack Russell Terrier mix with golden retriever, looking for a good home, still a younger dog, gets along well with other animals, gentleman is moving and cannot take it with him. 757-590-5325 ask for John, located in Hallwood

11. LF flat top burner for sale. 757-709-8118

12. LF someone to sit with an elderly lady from 5 am – 2 pm and 5 pm – 9 PM at night, in Silver Beach. 757-710-4630

13. 2013 Subaru Outback in good condition. Rinai vent free propane heater, $700. 757-710-3876

14. Swivel chair and desk, corner desk. Bar set with two stools. Vanity with mirror. 757-894-2045

15. LF deep freezer for sale at a reasonable price. 757-710-6493

16. EZ Boat trailer for sale, galvanized, duel axels, new tires, less than 400 miles, new springs, new bearings, braces and seals, 48 rollers, 24 are new, $2,500. Lowrance Depth Finder Elite 5x, transducer with cable, $100 OBO. Armstrong outboard motor bracket for a single motor, had a 250 HP motor, $275 OBO. 757-709-9387

17. Troybilt riding lawn mower for sale, 50 inch deck, 23 HP Kohler motor, everything works good, $600 OBO. Set of steel ramps for a 4 wheeler or riding lawn mower, $50. 757-894-6741

18. Ford Taurus for sale, 4 door, red, automatic, 106k original miles, needs an inner and outer tie rod, best offer, v6 engine. LF old work van. 410-422-8973

19. 2014 Small boat trailer for a 14 or 15 foot boat. Good condition with recently updated 1,800 lb axel and leaf springs, $485. 1-757-749-5030

20. Looking for 3 bedroom home accomac county need ASAP. 757-894-9591

21. Hard Lead Shot, small size, for loading shotgun shells. 3 bags, total weight 66.4 pounds. Purchase price delivered: $301. Asking $240 or best offer for all 3 bags. 1-717-688-1893

